Australian Open players threatened by hotel owners to go!

Will the Australian Open play better this year? We can ask any question after the revelations of an Australian newspaper. The Sydney Morning Herald Indicates that the owners of a hotel where match players are staying in isolation are threatening to have a planned plan. Questionably, residents confirm that the information was not reported within corable delays and declare fears for their health.

The return of Federer, Wimbledon and Andres: the impact of the dip impact for 2021

The Westin Melbourne Hotel had four days of isolation before the start of the tournament, according to a basic plan to stay international players, and leave to leave the premises for a five – hour blockade daily. This was despite the dissatisfaction of 36 apartment owners in the West. “The hotel management has accused the owners of failing to consult with them and is now appealing to the Supreme Court for a last-minute restraining order.“, Read in the article? Herald.

Open de Australi With this shot, Kyrgios puts a smile on your face: Monday to 5 p.m. 02/08/2021 at 2:27 pm

Notice period is too late

The owners complain that the decision to allow players to reside in the West had already been made on the 18th, and was only announced on the 23rd of December. They also believe that they are in danger because of the arrival of soldiers, because some of them “Vulnerable“Because of their advanced age.

However, these incredible events could lead to the Supreme Court of Justice, the Australian Supreme Court, and further complicate the holding of this year’s first Grand Slam. We hope that Nadal, Djokovic & Co will still be able to stay in Melbourne and participate in the tournament under adequate conditions.

Open de Australi Nishigori and Monfils at the Gate, Osaka and Serena at Desa: What You Missed the First Day 02/08/2021 at 2:12 pm