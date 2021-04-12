Trump strikes again at Republican leader Mitch McConnell

Mr. The Wall Street Journal reported that the millionaire was insulted Saturday night during a speech from Trump’s residence in Florida.

The former president spoke out against his former ally and said it did not help stop him, the official confirmation of the results of the January 6 and November presidential elections, the Washington Post reported.

The ballot was won by Democrat Joe Biden, but Mr. Trump, without evidence, insists it is fraud.

In February, Donald Trump already announced that Mr. With McConnell describing him as a “scolling, bad politician” and by making sure that the Republican Party among its leaders would come out with such an official loser.

The millionaire, however, worked hand-in-hand with a talented Kentucky senator for four years.

But Mitch McConnell declared him “responsible” for the murderous attack on Capitol Hill in January, saying the rioters did so because “the most powerful man on the planet gave them lies.”

Asked about Donald Trump’s comments, Asa Hutchinson, governor of the Republican Party of Arkansas, acknowledged that his party could have done without this recent controversy.

“Somehow it doesn’t matter what he said, but at the same time, whenever we talk about it, we don’t need it. We need unity, within us. Focus together (…). We have wars fighting,” he told CNN on Sunday.