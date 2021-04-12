Hurricane Zero: Australia is preparing for the worst

Hurricane Ode and Seroza near the Australian coast. Photo credit: Modis Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC
The devastating system, which killed more than 130 people and caused extensive damage, especially in Indonesia, intensified shortly before arriving in Australia. Hurricane Cerroja, formerly Type 1, was transformed into Type 3 on the Beaufort scale. This is equivalent to Hurricane Force 1 on the scale of Sapphire Simpson used in North America.
According to Australian Government Meteorological CenterWinds of up to 165 kmph and heavy rain and flash floods are expected. In fact, the city of Calbury recorded 170km / h at 7pm local time, and has received 111mm of rain so far in the west of the country.
Local officials said widespread damage could be expected across the west coast as buildings on Seroja Road were not built to withstand such strong winds. In general, the epicenter of the hurricane in this part of the world is further north of the country.
Fujiwara effect
This gain of strength can be explained especially by the Fujiwara effect. This is a rare weather event that occurs when two hurricanes or tornadoes rotate in the same direction and move closer to each other. The two systems then begin to attract each other, which may alter their respective paths, increase their intensity, or merge. In this case, an encounter with a low-range hurricane, Ode, last Friday led to the event. However, without a merger, Oded allowed Seroja to intensify.
Dizzying hurricanes dancing in orbit off the coast of Australia in the coming days. This is called the Fujiwara effect. Very beautiful event, but a headache for weather forecasters!
Typhoon Dizzy dances in orbit around the coast of Australia in the coming days.
This is called the Fujiwara effect.
Very beautiful event but a headache for weather forecasters!
Maybe one Scott Duncan on Twitter: “Dizzying hurricanes dancing in orbit off the coast of Australia in the coming days. This is called the Fujiwara effect. Very beautiful event but a headache for weather forecasters! And Scott Duncan on Twitter: “Dizzying hurricanes dancing in orbit off the coast of Australia in the coming days. This is called the Fujiwara effect. Very beautiful event but a headache for weather forecasters! Scott Duncan on Twitter: “Dizzying hurricanes dancing in orbit off the coast of Australia in the coming days. This is called the Fujiwara effect. Very beautiful event but a headache for weather forecasters!
– Scott Duncan (c Scott Duncan WX) Scott Duncan on Twitter: “Dizzying hurricanes dancing in orbit off the coast of Australia in the coming days. This is called the Fujiwara effect. Very beautiful event but a headache for weather forecasters!
Loss of impending severity
Now residents in the areas between Carnarvon and Perth are expecting worse, with the Australian Government’s Meteorological Office saying Xerox will lose intensity as it moves inland. The organization predicts that the hurricane will return to Type 1 by Monday morning.
D.C. Seroza maintains its intensity as it approaches the beach; Type 3 impact is now more likely. #CycloneSeroja https://t.co/B1MVXBYXhh pic.twitter.com/inoYrXt3er
D.C. Seroza maintains its intensity as it approaches the beach; Type 3 impact is now more likely. Western Australia Meteorological Center on Twitter: “DC Zero maintains its intensity as it approaches the coast; Type 3 impact is now greater. # Hurricane Zero https://t.co/B1MVXBYXhh pic.twitter.com/inoYrXt3er / Twitter” Western Australia Meteorological Center on Twitter: “DC Zero maintains its intensity as it approaches the coast; Type 3 impact is now greater. # Hurricane Zero https://t.co/B1MVXBYXhh pic.twitter.com/inoYrXt3er / Twitter” Western Australia Meteorological Center on Twitter: “DC Zero maintains its intensity as it approaches the coast; Type 3 impact is now greater. # Hurricane Zero https://t.co/B1MVXBYXhh pic.twitter.com/inoYrXt3er / Twitter”
– Meteorological Bureau, Western Australia (BOM_WA) Western Australia Meteorological Center on Twitter: “DC Zero maintains its intensity as it approaches the coast; Type 3 impact is now high. # Hurricane Zero https://t.co/B1MVXBYXhh pic.twitter.com/inoYrXt3er / Twitter”