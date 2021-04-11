Video replay reduces autonomy in the game

Major League Baseball officials are looking for ways to speed up the game, and efforts to improve the situation so far are running against the tradition of turning the game into a unique hobby in the hearts of fans.

The Mets’ controversial victory over the Marlins this week highlights the video game situation. Do they have the desired effect?

Note that Michael Confordo hit his elbow and won his team when the ball was clear in the strike zone.

Although the video was restarted, the authorities decided to allow the Mets player to reach the first cushion, thus enabling his team to win.

Later, referee Ron Gulpa agreed that the decision should have been different, but the damage was done.

Some say the defective video replay system is better than any other system, and the argument goes.

In my opinion, the introduction of video replay in baseball as well as other games has reduced the judgment of the authorities and added more minutes to the games.

Referees are hesitant and afraid because they know there is good or bad comeback to confirm their results.

What we expect from a professional arbitrator, on the contrary, is to act with confidence and forgiveness.

Yes, video comebacks may have changed the history of the game (and in many cases), but winning a championship by running again is not the same for me.

In addition, in college basketball, as in football, the last minutes of the game seem endless because these prestigious applications are mandatory at the end of a match.

In hockey allowed to resume, coaches must use it with caution because confirming the referee’s decision via camera can become a minor penalty against the initiator.

In a baseball game, the covers are very subtle, but do not take much time.

If the robot decides to operate on majors, what is the impact of the robot being attached to the juvenile-tested capture zone? There is a risk in wanting to reduce the aspect of human judgment and there is a limit to be avoided.

No, the system is not perfect, or there are no referees in that matter, and we will stop working for perfection because there is nowhere else in the game, it is not.