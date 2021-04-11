CHRONIC. Even under Donald Trump, the United States reduced its greenhouse gas emissions. Joe Biden will amplify the movement.
By Gerrard Arad
Posted on
Copied link
Copy the link
LChicken Donald Trump announced in June 2017 that the United States was withdrawing from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, and I advised Qui d’Orsay and Elysee not to attach importance to this conclusion. I believed that this would only have limited consequences in practice, and therefore it would be useless to retain a controversy that would have been a pleasure to admire a Trump, and then not shrink from any disadvantage.
My reaction may seem contradictory, but it is rooted in the experience of the campaign I led …
You are currently reading: Gerrard Arad – The United States has never given up the fight against climate change
Commentator
You will no longer be able to respond to articles following submissions that do not meet the moderate charter of the point.
Add nickname
You must enter a nickname before commenting on an article.
Create a draft
A draft already exists in your comment space.
Only one can be saved
Keep the previous one Draft, Click Cancel.
Save new Draft, Click Registration
Create a draft
Error saving draft.