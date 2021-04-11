Fighting is going on in eastern Ukraine. Britain and US call on Russia to ease tensions – World – News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky (left) visited the eastern part of the country on April 8, 2021, where tensions between Ukraine and Russia have escalated in recent days. Author: Sita / Abi

According to a military report on Sunday, another Ukrainian soldier was killed when the enemy shelled Ukrainian positions in the eastern part of the country, part of which is controlled by separatists.

Reuters reports that Britain and the United States have “firmly opposed” Russia’s instability campaign against Ukraine and called on Russia to immediately alleviate the situation in the Donbass and comply with international obligations.

The Ukrainian Truth Daily reports that a Ukrainian soldier was killed in a shelling attack around Luhansk on Saturday. At the behest of the Ukrainian military, “Russian hybrid troops” fired shells into Ukrainian positions in nine cases, resulting in one soldier being killed and another wounded.

The army lined up in front of an enemy drone. Ukrainian soldiers responded to the shelling by fire. The front is still quiet since this morning.

On the other hand, separatists from Donetsk and Luhansk have reported a total of eight ceasefire violation cases by Ukrainian troops, according to the Russian daily Kommersant, where local officials are currently clarifying information about wounded civilians.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zhelensky He challenged

Put an end to the worrisome developments in eastern Ukraine and respect its regional integrity. The Turkish president added that he hoped a peaceful solution to the conflict would be found under international law and through the use of diplomatic means.

Ukraine has accused Russia of occupying and occupying Ukrainian territories since Russia annexed Crimea and the outbreak of armed conflict in the Donbass in the spring of 2014, although Moscow denies direct involvement in the conflict. The fighting has so far claimed more than 13,000 lives.

Tensions have been rising in Donbass in recent weeks. In recent days, Kiev has warned against the deployment of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, while accusing Russia of provoking Kiev.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister has warned that Russia is at risk of “armed aggression” on the pretext of violating the rights of the Russian-speaking Donbass. The United States announced this week that it would send two of its warships to the Black Sea, which could escalate overall tensions with Russia.