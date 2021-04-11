Home Top News Australia changes the word in the national anthem to recognize the indigenous people

Le gouvernement australien a changé, ce jeudi, un mot de l'hymne national afin de mieux reconnaître le rôle, la culture et l'histoire des peuples aborigènes au sein du pays. Photo AFP

The Australian government changed, this Thursday, One word Of the National Anthem for better recognition of role, culture and history Indigenous people Within the country. The second sentence of Advance Australia Fair Anthem (Promote a beautiful and fair Australia), ” We are young and independent “, Is being changed” We are free to be together 2, the Prime Minister announced Scott Morrison.

“She really adds”

« Australia as a modern nation is relatively young, but our country’s history is as old as the stories of the first nations, and we recognize and respect its spirit. “He wrote in The Age newspaper on New Year’s Day. This change.” Didn’t take anything away, but I hope it really adds up The subject of the speech, begged the Prime Minister.

This change has already been mentioned for better recognition Australian Native History, Which is tens of thousands of years old, but Conservative leader It was not announced until Thursday evening, just hours before the New Year.

A past on the edge

Australia’s colonial past, with its great inequalities, still exists On the edge In a country where tribal children are more than twice as likely to die before the age of five, according to official figures. At the beginning of the year, Events in many cities The country demanded an end to the deaths of tribals during police stops 400 people died Under these conditions for the last thirty years.

