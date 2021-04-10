The first “historic” referendum planned in the US Congress

The bill, which opens the door to compensation for the descendants of black slaves, is an important issue in a country where inequality is high and should be considered by the US Congress.

This is an important issue in a country where inequalities are high, with the U.S. Congress voting next week for the first time in its history on a door-to-door bill to compensate the descendants of black slaves.

“This text, first presented nearly 30 years ago, provides for the creation of a commission to study slavery and discrimination in the United States from 1619 and to recommend adequate answers,” the commission wrote Friday. The judiciary of the House of Representatives is controlled by the Democrats.

He was debated and voted on by the committee on Wednesday. This unprecedented step, leading to a possible vote in the full session to be held in the Chamber, however, the date has not been fixed. The future of this speech remains uncertain in the Senate.

“Long after the abolition of slavery, the separation and enslavement of African Americans determined the policies of this country, which shaped its values ​​and institutions,” said Jerry Nadler, a Democrat who chairs the commission.

“We still live with racial inequality in access to education, health, housing, insurance, employment and other social assets, which are directly attributed to the legacy of slavery and racial discrimination supported by the authorities,” he said.

A “Historical Study”

The ACLU, a powerful civil rights organization, praised the “historic” panel study of this law, known as HR40.

“Congress has been sitting on HR40 for 30 years, and this referendum proves that our elected officials are finally listening to the will of the millions of people who are demanding that we begin to provide compensation to communities most affected by racism and oppression,” Jennifer Bellamy, an official of the organization, denounced.

He added that “although this is an important step in the right direction, it is only a beginning” and vowed to “fight until the HR40 votes in the full session.”

At the end of March, Evanston, a small town on the outskirts of Chicago, vowed to provide funding to compensate its African-American population for the mistakes made by housing discrimination, making it the first city in the United States to implement such a measure.