Report. London woke up with red eyes. The husband of the British monarch, who died on Friday at the age of 99, had his customs and addresses there.
From our correspondent in London, Mark Roach
Posted on
– Modified
Copied link
Copy the link
BRun through the Duke of London, Edinburgh, Died Friday at age 99, Find your favorite places and Understand your identity beyond valuable reviews All black BBC commentators agreed: this was the goal set by the author of these lines after the death of Prince Philip.
First stop, the monarchy forces, Buckingham Palace. The castle will always be the dream structure of “Royal London”. Prince Philip, nicknamed “BB” by his staff in this universe of gold and luxury, and his wife and his young family settled in 1952 …
You are currently reading: Mourning trip to London for Prince Philip
React first
You will no longer be able to respond to articles following submissions that do not meet the moderate charter of the point.
Add nickname
You must enter a nickname before commenting on an article.
Create a draft
A draft already exists in your comment space.
Only one can be saved
Keep the previous one Draft, Click Cancel.
Save new Draft, Click Registration
Create a draft
Error saving draft.