Home Top News Boundaries will be closed to foreign tourists throughout the year

Boundaries will be closed to foreign tourists throughout the year

Apr 10, 2021 0 Comments
Boundaries will be closed to foreign tourists throughout the year
The chances of Australia reopening to foreign tourists this year are slim. © Alex Olheim / Pixabe

Despite the global vaccination campaign, Australia is not expected to reopen its borders to foreign travelers by 2021.

A senior Australian health official said on Monday that despite advancing vaccination campaigns around the world, Australia was not expected to reopen its borders to foreign travelers in 2021. Brendan Murphy, secretary of the Department of Health, is a key government adviser. He ruled that we should not believe that liquid traffic at the borders will return in 2021. “I think we still have significant border controls for most of the year,” he told the ABC.

Tens of thousands of Australians are stranded abroad

“Even though a large portion of the population has been vaccinated, we do not know whether this will prevent the spread of the virus,” he said. “Further isolated activities will be for some time.”

As a result of these restrictions, tens of thousands of Australians are stranded abroad. Returnees will have to pay around A $ 3,000 (00 1,900) for their 14-day hotel isolation.

Australia, with a population of about 25 million, has concluded agreements with the British team AstraZeneca Oxford University and Pfizer / Bioentech to obtain the dosage of the anti-Govt vaccine. The government is still waiting for the green light from the regulator. Vaccinations should not start until the end of February.

READ  League of Legends: Riot Games allow 6,312 spectators to watch World 2020 finals live

You May Also Like

Australia: News Corp Symptoms Facebook - Image

Australia: News Corp Symptoms Facebook – Image

Parc au Royaume-Uni

Top 5: The most beautiful parks in the UK

Amazon employees have no union - release

Amazon employees have no union – release

parc public Royaume Uni

A tour of the center of the Buckingham Gardens soon

parc public Royaume Uni

A tour of the center of Buckingham Gardens

Christina Rocca leaves LPO after 6 months "for personal reasons"

Christina Rocca leaves LPO after 6 months “for personal reasons”

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *