Home Technology Japan is about to exit the sea from Fukushima

Japan is about to exit the sea from Fukushima

Apr 09, 2021 0 Comments
Japan gaat water uit Fukushima in zee lozen

Despite strong local opposition, Japan has decided to discharge polluted water used to cool the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea. Local media reported this on Friday.

This decision would mark the end of a seven-year debate over how Japan should discharge its water, which is still stored in tanks on site. Water has been filtered several times to get rid of most radioactive material, but not tritium, which cannot be removed with current techniques. According to the NHK, the discharge will meet international standards.

Suka met with Hiroshi Kishi, director of the Fisheries Cooperative Federation of Japan, on Wednesday. Suka told reporters at the time that “concern for polluted water is an unavoidable issue for us” in the context of the Fukushima Reconstruction.

Discharge of 1.25 million tons of polluted water is preferred over other scenarios such as evaporation or constant storage in air. Experts say that tridium is not dangerous to human health except in very high doses. Still, fishermen and farmers fear that the image of their produce will be further damaged.

READ  Unreal Engine May Be Protected But Not Fortnite

You May Also Like

Google Spring Cleanup: Updates Play Store and closes two apps

Google Spring Cleanup: Updates Play Store and closes two apps

Hitman, Dark Web and Bitcoins: A Crime 2.0 Avoid

Hitman, Dark Web and Bitcoins: A Crime 2.0 Avoid

Duna

They arrest 14 workers from a Pacific gym in Providence who did administrative work with the permission of the “security guard”

The Sony Xperia 1 III camera will appear in the new teaser

The Sony Xperia 1 III camera will appear in the new teaser

It will not be lost! Engineers make 650% monster-level portable | E-Games | New Head Shell Newtalk

It will not be lost! Engineers make 650% monster-level portable | E-Games | New Head Shell Newtalk

Asteroid: Another large asteroid orbiting the Earth .. What did NASA say?

Asteroid: Another large asteroid orbiting the Earth .. What did NASA say?

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *