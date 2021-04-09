Home World Ethiopia with the worst sick population since Govt-19 in Africa – Brenza Latin

Ethiopia with the worst sick population since Govt-19 in Africa – Brenza Latin

Apr 09, 2021 0 Comments
Ethiopia with the worst sick population since Govt-19 in Africa - Brenza Latin

South Africa (546), Tunisia (388), Cameroon (385) and Madagascar (246) complete the group of five countries with the most important patients on the continent, counting 3,537, which is one of the major sites, with the highest number of epidemics.

Ethiopia reached this stage after an increase in the number of recorded cases since February, which continues to the present, forcing the Ministry of Health to strengthen health measures and follow other regulations on March 29.

Since then, affected citizens and congregations have been barred from entering the country, as well as any public movement without wearing a mask, among other cabinet rules. The Attorney General’s Office announced that those who violate the law will be severely punished.

Precisely in March the country topped the list of most affected African states, with 223 thousand 665 affected so far, followed by South Africa (554 thousand 975 million), Morocco (500 thousand 323) and Tunisia (266 thousand 827).

According to the Ethiopian Health Authority, there were no signs of improvement in April because the number of infections diagnosed in the early eights fluctuated from 1,878 to 2,372, and 210 patients died.

Currently, there are 53,835 active cases, the highest number in the region. In addition, 3,786 deaths have been reported and 166,752 have been recovered.

ode / paradise

READ  The drunken Yeltsin and the nervous Biden mark the fall of their states! (Video)

You May Also Like

Facebook is declining globally today, and Instagram is failing

Facebook is declining globally today, and Instagram is failing

Affaire des dîners clandestins en France: perquisitions en cours au Palais Vivienne de Pierre-Jean Chalençon

Illegal dinner case in France: Pierre-Jean Salenon’s searches on Boyce Vivian

The splash incident forced Ms. Crown to remove. The Sri Lankan case is over

The splash incident forced Ms. Crown to remove. The Sri Lankan case is over

China, U.S. "Politicize sports" in Olympic boycott

China, U.S. “Politicize sports” in Olympic boycott

Two new tankers stranded on the Suez Canal-Jigsaw

Two new tankers stranded on the Suez Canal-Jigsaw

اشتباكات على الحدود بين السودان وإثيوبيا

Conflicts on the Sudanese and Ethiopian border

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *