Brazil | Bolzano insisted on doing more ahead of the climate summit

“Brazil is considered a key country in global efforts to balance the planet’s climate,” recalled in an open letter to the coalition government of “Brazil, Climate, Forests and Agriculture”.

Photo by Carl de Souza, Agencies France-Press Archives In the first two years of President Bolzano’s tenure, the area of ​​deforested land on the map of Brazil was 10,700 km2.2, In 2019, and 9,800 km.2 In 2020, the worst figures since 2008. Above, the range of a clarification in the Amazon rainforest, in the state of Rondonia, August 23, 2019.

The joint venture, which brings together voluntary charities such as the WWF (Global Fund for Nature) and agro-food organizations such as Donon and grains such as Kargil, pointed to deforestation, which is responsible for 40% of greenhouse gas emissions. 2 From the country “.

Deforestation is on the rise under Bolzano

Deforestation has reached alarming levels since the far-right president, Jair Bolzano, came to power in 2019.

It has already been gradually increasing since 2012, but in the past the letter explains that “Brazil has already shown its potential.”

“Between 2004 and 2012, Brazil achieved the largest ever reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in a country by reducing its deforestation rate by 80%,” the text continues.

In 2012, deforestation in Brazil covered 4,100 km.2 Deforestation.

Emphasizes that Brazil has a key role to play in preventing collective eco-friendly farms and “zoos caused by the destruction of ecosystems, the future tragic epidemics we are experiencing.”

Environmental Voluntary Charities: “A Cancer,” says Bolzano

The president was supportive of agriculture and mining on the Amazon, described as “cancer” environmental voluntary organizations, and accused foreign powers of criticizing his environmental policy for exploiting Brazil’s natural resources.

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Jair Bolsanaro and the Chinese and Russian presidents, to a virtual summit on global warming on April 22 and 23.

Mr. Bolzano was one of the last world leaders to congratulate the US president on his victory last year.

During the first presidential debate against Donald Trump, in October 2020, Joe Biden threatened Brazil with sanctions over deforestation in the Amazon.

President Bolzano, Trump’s unconditional ally, called the comments “catastrophic,” which, according to him, jeopardized the “good relations” between Brasilia and Washington.