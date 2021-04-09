A tour of the center of the Buckingham Gardens soon

When Control measures make it easier to slow down, London is getting ready to host more and more terraces and outdoor restaurants. The opportunity to tour in the middle of the palace gardens can now be added to the list Buckingham This summer. From July 9 to September 19, the Queen will open her 15-hectare plant to her citizens. For the first time, a private walk around the gardens will be possible, usually closed to the public and accessible only via guided tours.

Traditionally, visits to the palace are allowed for a few weeks of the year between August and September. Then you can visit not only the state apartments, Royal Staples but also the Queen’s Gallery. Due to the epidemic, the usual route will not take place, but guided tours of small government rooms and gardens may resume on weekends until April 17. “We are pleased to offer unique access this year as an alternative to Buckingham Palace gardens,” a spokesman said. Royal Collection Foundation.

To celebrate the return of good weather visitors can quickly contemplate the entire array of flowering trees. In the meantime, why not go for a walk St. James Park On the next page, the gardens of England are named as the most beautiful evergreen places in the UK.

