Home Top News A tour of the center of Buckingham Gardens

A tour of the center of Buckingham Gardens

Apr 09, 2021 0 Comments
parc public Royaume Uni
Issued by Elsia Columb | On 04/09/2021 at 11:07 am | Updated on 04/09/2021 at 11:28

When Control measures make it easier to slow down, London is getting ready to host more and more terraces and outdoor restaurants. The opportunity to tour in the middle of the palace gardens can now be added to the list Buckingham This summer. From July 9 to September 19, the Queen will open her 15-hectare plant to her citizens. For the first time, a private walk around the gardens will be possible, usually closed to the public and accessible only via guided tours.

Traditionally, visits to the palace are allowed for a few weeks of the year between August and September. Then you can visit not only the state apartments, Royal Staples but also the Queen’s Gallery. Due to the epidemic, the usual route will not take place, but guided tours of small government rooms and gardens may resume on weekends until April 17. “We are pleased to offer unique access this year as an alternative to Buckingham Palace gardens,” a spokesman said. Royal Collection Foundation.

To celebrate the return of good weather visitors can quickly contemplate the entire array of flowering trees. In the meantime, why not go for a walk St. James Park On the next page, the gardens of England are named as the most beautiful evergreen places in the UK.

So don’t miss any London news, Subscribe to our newsletter in two clicks !

READ  The Moroccan documentary "Amgar" was presented in London

You May Also Like

Christina Rocca leaves LPO after 6 months "for personal reasons"

Christina Rocca leaves LPO after 6 months “for personal reasons”

A wild goat was stripped of its 35 kg coat

A wild goat was stripped of its 35 kg coat

Brazil | Bolzano insisted on doing more ahead of the climate summit

Brazil | Bolzano insisted on doing more ahead of the climate summit

Three months after Brexit, London is proposing its asylum reform

Three months after Brexit, London is proposing its asylum reform

Will the Migration Crisis in the US and Canada Soon Be Affected?

Will the Migration Crisis in the US and Canada Soon Be Affected?

BFMTV

Mike Pence to publish his memoir in 2023, a year before the US presidential election

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *