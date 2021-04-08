Weekend Weather: Rain is back in effect

Issued by King GrebondMeteorologist

Released 04/02/21, updated 04/08/21 at 5:30 p.m.

Your weekend (Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th April) promises to be very troubled, especially as we expect continuous rain in the southeast and northwest, which is paradoxically good news due to the drought. Soil on the surface. Temperatures are forecast to be cold in the northwest and mild in the south and east.

A depression currently developing near the Azores will rise this weekend from Bay of Pisces to Belgium. As it passes, there will not be particularly strong winds, but between the moist and gentle winds coming from the Mediterranean and the cold winds coming down again from the islands, we will see a collision of air masses in particular. British. Therefore, our country will be at the center of this atmospheric conflict, so there will be plenty of rain and Sunday temperatures will drop further.

Towards a heavy rain episode in some regions

Saturday, An obstacle that will cross the northern part of France, from the northwest to Belgium, from the Brittany and the Lower Valley to the Normandy, the Paris Basin and the northern frontier with prolonged rainfall. Near the Mediterranean, the situation worsened with continuous rain in Languedoc and Sevens, with thunderstorms towards PACA and Corsica at the end of the day. East to southwesterly winds of 70-80 kmph.

Between areas from mid-Toulouse to the Middle East and Alsace, there will be light, cloudy Saturday sunny spells.

Sunday, With prolonged rain from southwest to northeast we will see the disturbance active in the morning. Some settlements will return to the northwest, but the weather near the English Channel will be unstable with some rain. In the afternoon, rainy weather will affect all parts of the east and south with rain or sleet. At the end of the day it will snow in the mountains at low and low altitudes. In a small northwestern half, the clouds and clearness alternate with a few showers or snowfalls. Temperatures will drop to 6 to 10 ° C in the north and northwest and 10 to 18 ° C in the southeastern half of the country from the previous day.