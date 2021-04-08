Uber wants to get American drivers back on the wheel

Uber announced a bonus to its U.S. drivers Wednesday, hoping they will speed up driving after a one-year epidemic marked by a drop in racing with drivers, who are gradually resuming their operations.

VTC’s world leader (driver-passenger cars) will receive a total of $ 250 million in bonuses “Improve drivers’ already high returns”, He said in a press release. Many drivers abandoned the move last year because of a shortage of passengers, but fears the Covit-19 could be polluted. But as Americans continue to be vaccinated and gradually reactivate in cities, demand has risen.

According to Uber, drivers who log in at least 20 hours a week now earn $ 25 an hour in Phoenix, Miami or Austin (including waiting) or more than $ 30 in Philadelphia (petrol, insurance, etc.). “In 2021, more people are looking for a car than drivers. So this is a good time to be a driver ”, The movement of the group promises to be Dennis Cinelli, vice president of the branch. He expects revenue to return to the previous coveted level as drivers re-adapt the app.

Difficulties in California

The situation seems to be more complicated in California, where Uber has added options for drivers. In this US state, they can know the destination before accepting the trip, set their price and they can very freely refuse if the customers find their account there. But a year later, the San Francisco-based company contacted the AFP, and these changes led to more than 80% of drivers denying claims. The service has become more reliable: more than 20% of passengers are forced to abandon their journey, which is 7 times more than last year, according to Uber.

The group, which has never made a profit, changed the way it operates before a referendum on the status of drivers – employees or self-employed. California ruled in favor of the independent status recommended by Uber and its rivals, which spent more than $ 200 million during the campaign. But the company can now reverse these measures, which allowed drivers to better control their work, much like independent contractors.