Home Economy Uber wants to get American drivers back on the wheel

Uber wants to get American drivers back on the wheel

Apr 08, 2021 0 Comments
Uber va accorder en tout 250 millions de dollars de bonus pour ses conducteurs.

Uber announced a bonus to its U.S. drivers Wednesday, hoping they will speed up driving after a one-year epidemic marked by a drop in racing with drivers, who are gradually resuming their operations.

Also read:VTC drivers and caterers will elect their representatives from 2022 onwards

VTC’s world leader (driver-passenger cars) will receive a total of $ 250 million in bonuses “Improve drivers’ already high returns”, He said in a press release. Many drivers abandoned the move last year because of a shortage of passengers, but fears the Covit-19 could be polluted. But as Americans continue to be vaccinated and gradually reactivate in cities, demand has risen.

According to Uber, drivers who log in at least 20 hours a week now earn $ 25 an hour in Phoenix, Miami or Austin (including waiting) or more than $ 30 in Philadelphia (petrol, insurance, etc.). “In 2021, more people are looking for a car than drivers. So this is a good time to be a driver ”, The movement of the group promises to be Dennis Cinelli, vice president of the branch. He expects revenue to return to the previous coveted level as drivers re-adapt the app.

Difficulties in California

The situation seems to be more complicated in California, where Uber has added options for drivers. In this US state, they can know the destination before accepting the trip, set their price and they can very freely refuse if the customers find their account there. But a year later, the San Francisco-based company contacted the AFP, and these changes led to more than 80% of drivers denying claims. The service has become more reliable: more than 20% of passengers are forced to abandon their journey, which is 7 times more than last year, according to Uber.

READ  John McAfee arrested after DOJ accuses crypto millionaire of tax evasion - Tech Crunch

The group, which has never made a profit, changed the way it operates before a referendum on the status of drivers – employees or self-employed. California ruled in favor of the independent status recommended by Uber and its rivals, which spent more than $ 200 million during the campaign. But the company can now reverse these measures, which allowed drivers to better control their work, much like independent contractors.

You May Also Like

Facebook has failed to notify users affected by data breaches in 533 million accounts

Facebook has failed to notify users affected by data breaches in 533 million accounts

LeBron James and his mother at the center of Walmart's recent campaign

LeBron James and his mother at the center of Walmart’s recent campaign

Google

Google: The company controls the collection of information from applications

In Belgium, politics is a family business

In Belgium, politics is a family business

US Labor says Amazon unjustly fired workers who repeatedly staged protests against the company - Media

US Labor says Amazon unjustly fired workers who repeatedly staged protests against the company – Media

Google pushes iPhone users to switch from banana to pixel

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *