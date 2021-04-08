The splash incident forced Ms. Crown to remove. The Sri Lankan case is over

Jakarta, Compass.com– The winner of the event is Mrs. இலங்கை, Pushpika de Silva He said the former winner was injured after the crown on his head was forcibly removed from the stage.

The incident was televised, which showed de Silva crowned the winner. Sri Lanka in 2020.

in the beginning, Carolyn Jury, Who won the competition in 2019, who is currently Mrs. World He looked normal and placed a crown on de Silva’s head.

But all of a sudden, in a video published by the Colombo Gazette, the jury cited the competition rules that prevent divorced women from winning titles.

“As with Ms. World Inc., there is a rule that you must marry and not divorce, so I take the first step to say, the first runner-up is awarded the crown,” the jury immediately said on stage.

He then forcibly took the crown off de Silva’s head, pulled it straight from de Silva’s head, and placed the crown on the runner-up’s head.

De Silva then retreated and immediately left the stage. All of these actions are recorded on video in circulation.

In a post on Facebook shared on Monday (5/4/2021), de Silva said I suffered a head injury when the jury “picked up” his crown.

“As I write this, I responsibly state that I am not a divorced woman,” she wrote in a statement translated from Sinhala.

“If I get a divorce, I challenge them to hand over my divorce documents,” he added.

De Silva later said he would take legal action for what he considered an insult.

“Therefore, although the symbolic crown has been taken from my head, I would like to inform you that I have taken legal action against the injustice and humiliation that has occurred,” de Silva wrote.

“A true queen is not a woman who seizes another woman’s crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman’s crown !!,” he continued.