Mike Pence to publish his memoir in 2023, a year before the US presidential election

Apr 08, 2021
Donald Trump’s former vice president says he “wants to tell the story of (his) life in the service of Americans.”

Simon & Schuster, his publishing house, announced on Wednesday that Republican Mike Pence, the former vice president of Donald Trump, plans to publish the first part of his autobiography in 2023, a tip for the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

“I am grateful to have been able to present the story of my life in the service of Americans, from Congress to the position of Governor of Indiana and later as Vice President of the United States,” writes the former radio presenter from 2017 to 2021 and is a lawyer by training.

“His revealed autobiography will be official in the works of one of the most important presidential posts in American history,” a Simon & Schuster official said in the same statement.

Multi-million dollar contract

Mike Pence will review his life, his work and “his Christian experience” and “many important moments in management,” Trump promises to the author, who announces he has signed a two-book deal.

“The release of the first book is currently scheduled for 2023,” Simon & Schuster said. The size of the release contract can range from $ 3 to $ 4 million CNN.

Tensions with the pro-Trump

Mike Pence, a loyal lieutenant of Donald Trump, was in Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 when he denied defeat to Joe Biden during a murderous attack led by Republican millionaire supporters. The vice president was hastily ousted during the unprecedented attack, which took place in the middle of a vote to ensure the victory of the Democrats.

Instead of asking Donald Trump publicly, some protesters called for “Mike Pence to be hanged” to oppose the certification.

