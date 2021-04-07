Prince Philip was transferred to another London hospital

“After a successful operation on the Duke of Edinburgh at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital on Wednesday, his Royal Highness was transferred to King Edward VII Hospital this morning,” the palace said in a statement.

The prince, who is celebrating his 100th birthday in June, said he would “be there for several days to continue his treatment.”

Admitted to hospital from February 16, Prince Philip was transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in central London on Monday for “surgery” for a heart problem at the facility, which has the largest specialized cardiac service in Europe.

The relocation raised fears that his health would deteriorate, but on Wednesday, Crown Prince Charles’ wife, his daughter-in-law Camila, pointed out that it was “making little progress”.

He “sometimes suffers,” Cornwall added to the Duchess, adding, “We cross our fingers.

The Queen’s grandson has been admitted to his hospital amid a storm for the British monarchy, which is facing a crisis caused by the next broadcast on Sunday of an interview-confession given by Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle on American television. A year after they left the monarchy, they were deported to California.

Famous for his strong character, but also for his mistakes or bad-tasting jokes, Prince Philip was admitted to hospital in February as a “precautionary measure”.

Buckingham Palace noted that being admitted to the hospital a few days later was due to an infection.

Her son Prince Charles visited her.

Prince Philip, born in Gorbau on June 10, 1921, with the titles of Prince of Greece and Denmark, broke the record for the longest life spouse of British monarchs held by King Charlotte III, wife of King George III in 2009.

He retired in August 2017 after participating in more than 22,000 official public services since his wife ascended the throne in 1952.

He has already been hospitalized several times since 2017, leading to “pre-existing health problems” before December 2019.

In January 2019, he was involved in a spectacular car accident when his Land Rover collided with another vehicle coming out of the driveway of Sandringham Estate. He fled, then stopped driving.