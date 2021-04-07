NASA lands the Orion spacecraft in a giant pool

The test version of the Orion capsule returns to the water to prepare the Artemis II passengers. Picture : NASA ( Reasonable use

NASA is preparing to drop a 14,000-pound Orion spacecraft model into a large pool in Virginia, the latest in a series of crash tests that led to the Artemis II lunar mission. The test was set at 1:45 p.m. ET and it will be available live on NASA TV (see broadcast below).

Discard the form Team unit It will take place at NASA’s water impact pool . The new series of tests began on March 23rd. It also focuses on completing computer inventory and construction models before 2023. Pilot flight to the moon. , A mission called Artemis II (astronauts will not actually land on the moon during this mission – it will come via Artemis III). The pool is 20 feet deep and contains almost one and a half Olympic pools. Dropping the capsule at different angles and at different speeds helps NASA engineers understand how the capsule can withstand real conditions, such as entering the Earth’s atmosphere and spraying into the ocean.

It’s been 45 years since NASA was launched before the SpaceX Group Dragon crew landed in the Gulf of Mexico last August. Half a year after the Apollo project, Artemis missions will bring people back to the moon and plan for 2024. Join Artemis III to take our creatures to the moon. . The missions will see the astronauts return safely and run back into the Pacific Ocean.

NASA carries every landing element Close the system To recover the spacecraft. New crash tests will create previous avalanches and enhance NASA’s understanding of what Orion and its crew will experience during the critical final moments of the Artemis II return flight.