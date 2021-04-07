Meteorological study. Frost is expected tomorrow morning in Isare and Savoy

Temperature Unusual and almost concise Forget about the fact that we came out of winter last week … we didn’t find a thread in April. Coming from the north of France, a cold wave came out of the region at the beginning of the week and landed in Burgundy and Nord-Isre, We even had snow , Tuesday 6 to Wednesday 7 April.

In the Sun-Ed-Lower, a thermometer even reached a cold record of -5.4 ° C, dropping to -4.9 C the previous day, with the lowest temperature being in Salon-sur-Zona. Reached -4.4 C on April 9, 2003. The night of April 6 to 7 is the coldest in the last 75 years, according to Matteo France.

Wednesday night from April 7th to Thursday 8th promises to be cool again.

The fields of Ain, Izra, Savoy and Hot-Savoy have emerged from snow and ice yellow awareness. But tomorrow morning, negative temperatures are expected in Savoy, especially in Chamonix at -2 C and Dignes at -9 ° C, and on the Mathesin Plateau (-3 ° C in La Mியre).