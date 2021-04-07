Home Top News America’s New Religious War

America’s New Religious War

Apr 07, 2021 0 Comments
La nouvelle guerre de religion en Amérique

Right-wing evangelical devotees clash with extreme left-wing new Puritans


Photo by Nicole Pastor, Unsplash

To begin Holy Week on the calendar, Joe Biden is expected to attend Palm Sunday Mass at the Holy Trinity in Georgetown. He is the most trained president since Jimmy Carter. Considering the decline of organized religion, his presidency is a setback.

“Unlike European countries, the United States has not become less pious as its churches retreat. Americans have rejected religious institutions, but churches and synagogues have traditionally responded that it is not a religious requirement – including a desire for moral commitment and social identity.”

He heads a country where more people say “there is no religion” than being Catholic or evangelical Christian. Yet unlike European countries, the United States has not become less pious as its churches retreat. Even Americans who have abandoned church attendance claim to believe and trust God more than German or British Christians. In other words, they rejected religious institutions, but churches and synagogues have traditionally responded that there is no need for religion – including moral commitment and a desire for social identity.

Heterotoxin thoughts

This leads to many different ideas, even among small American congregations. Nearly a third of self-proclaimed Christians claim to believe in reincarnation. As theologian Tara Isabella Burton described a round of worship of ‘strange rituals’, “well-being”, “brutal atavism”, more barbaric ideas are growing among the unconnected. Jordan Peterson and Harry Strange World Potter Phantom.

“The American National Debate, which is virtuous, moral, ruthless and we will wholeheartedly adhere to, has taken on a religious color in both parties.”

READ  In London, a page finally changes

Politics is increasingly similar to another such pseudo-religion. The American National Debate, which is virtuous, moral, ruthless, and which we enthusiastically adhere to, has a religious character. […]

Want to read more?

You have 80% left to read – discover our offers

Free try

The first 24 hours
Non-renewable

Sign up now

Without engagement

24 hour access

Unlimited items
Journal PDF

3 h

To buy

Without engagement

Permanent access

Unlimited items
Journal PDF

10

Per month

Registration

Can be canceled at any time

You May Also Like

Un acteur d'Hollywood accusé d'une arnaque à la Ponzi pour 690 millions de dollars

The Hollywood actor has been charged in the $ 690 million Ponzi scheme

Ticket office opens: Fiji - Jeffrey-Quizard, Australia

Ticket office opens: Fiji – Jeffrey-Quizard, Australia

Le prince Philip transféré dans un autre hôpital de Londres

Prince Philip was transferred to another London hospital

La poésie d’Amanda Gorman : fierté en Amérique, polémique en Europe

Amanda Gorman’s Poetry: Pride in America, Controversy in Europe

Les Etats-Unis appellent à un impôt mondial minimum sur les sociétés : "L'Amérique d'abord ne doit jamais signifier l'Amérique seule"

The United States calls for a minimum global corporate tax: “America should never refer to the United States alone in the first place”

In Australia, traditional disability racing has resumed.

In Australia, traditional disability racing has resumed.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *