Home Top News In Australia, traditional disability racing has resumed.

Apr 06, 2021 0 Comments
This seems almost unimaginable in France without the amateur game calendar being completely empty and hopeful of a quick recovery. In some countries, popular and popular sporting events have almost returned to normal. Thus, the Istanbul Half Marathon in Turkey brought a good Ploton, the “Park Run” races in the UK with their series racers (divided by 25 at the beginning of each race, depending on the level of the competitors) … The existing popular handicap races take place very casually: a great general, without masks.

Competed on a grassy track for these 2 miles and, as per tradition, the presence of the Australian mid-distance rising star Stewart McSweene was also an attraction. Already the author of interesting shows this winter, he restored almost all riders who advanced beyond him to take 3rd place in the event. He breaks the record held by former Oceania medium distance star Craig Motram. Med Swine has undoubtedly set a national record in other records held by Modram, especially the 5000 meters (12’58 “).

