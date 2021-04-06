Google: The company controls the collection of information from applications

Google Play Store App Store policy has now been changed. Developers can no longer easily access certain types of personal information.

With its Android operating system, Google Provides its users with an environment conducive to the installation of many applications. However, the company is now forced to hunt down developers to restrict the collection of personal information about users. The latest step is to prevent apps from knowing all the other services installed on your smartphone.

Access to Android apps is now reduced

Google has made some changes to its App Store policy to avoid providing too much information for applications that are sometimes not needed: the Play Store. Through these new measures Mountain View wants to restrict access to the list of apps installed on users’ smartphones.

For this, the American company a Website : “Google Play restricts the use of sensitive or highly risky permissions, including the QUERY_ALL_PACKAGES license, which provides visibility on the inventory of applications installed on a given device.” So the web company does not want all developers to access the names of the installed applications.

Google then states that “the use of this authorization is permitted only when the main purpose of your application or basic user-specific functionality requires a” “comprehensive selection of installed applications. Therefore, the list of installed software is only for applications that require it Act efficiently Has the right to access the goods. The company specifically cites antivirus, browsers and file managers. For some time, banking or digital wallet applications also have the right to access its information for security reasons.

The new policy will take effect on May 5, 2021. Note that from this date onwards applications will no longer have access to the list of installed applications (except for the previously mentioned types of services). If you still want to use it, you have to justify yourself to Google. Important Trick: Google will automatically block access to this information if the data collection application is resold for advertising purposes.