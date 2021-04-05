The man wiped out by the octopus in Australia

In South Australia, a person was attacked by an octopus while walking on the beach. He filmed the impressive scene.

The scene took place on March 18. Lance Carlson was walking on a beach in geologist Bay in southwestern Australia when he saw a large octopus swimming in shallow water. He then began filming the standard, mollusk. But suddenly, the animal was violently struck by its tent. “The most angry octopus on Geological Bay!” After hitting a seagull, she decided that my daughter and I deserved a boost! Wrote the Australian geographer on his Instagram account.

The man said he was attacked a second time while inspecting a pile of crab carcasses. He told CNN on Friday I feel a whiplash in his left arm, followed by a second blow to the neck and upper back. He thought the attacker was the same octopus he had been before and that he had inadvertently fallen into his identity. “I was confused, it was more of a shock than a fear,” he said.

Coca Cola to reduce pain

A minute after the attack, the “perfect” print of a tent was visible around his neck. A former volunteer, Lance Carlson rushed to his hotel room and applied something to the wound, which was burning him. He told the Australian newspaper 7News He used vinegar to alleviate the diseases caused by bites from sea animals. However, there is nothing on him. Then he used Coca Cola. “It turns out that it works,” he said.

Brian Fry, an associate professor at the University of Queensland’s School of Biological Sciences, told CNN that all octopuses are poisonous. “But like most, they are harmless to humans, and poisons are significantly more powerful for invertebrates such as clams and lobsters.” To learn more about the octopus, Lance Carlson watched the sublime documentary “My Octopus Teacher: The Wisdom of the Octopus”, which describes how a man befriended an octopus in South Africa.