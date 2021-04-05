Home Top News Increase in dog theft in London – Weekend Journal

Increase in dog theft in London – Weekend Journal

Apr 05, 2021 0 Comments
Les vols de chiens se multiplient à Londres

Nala, who was born a year ago, was in the care of a professional dog walker for a few hours a week. She went missing on one of her walks. “They chased her, she took off the dog, she left the keys in the car … they stole the car and then abandoned it. They took the dog and took it to another car,” the owner continues. Now rewarded with 350 euros, Nala was not found. There are no police figures, but associations estimate that dog thefts have more than doubled or tripled in a year due to violent motives in some years. “There have been some cases of people being stabbed recently. We have also seen homes and property being violated to steal puppies,” says Wayne May. This faithful companion has become the best friend of the limited man and is the object of all abuse. Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals, with prices ranging from 1,000 to 4,000 euros per person. With easy money, light and rarely used barriers, these thefts attract organized networks.

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

