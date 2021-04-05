Home Top News Dolphins stranded in a Tasmanian bay, can they still be saved?

Australian rescue workers had to settle Thursday for the euthanasia of “pilot dolphins” who escaped after being stranded in the Gulf of Tasmania, while their 380 convoys were already extinct.

The race against time, four days ago, has rescued 88 people stranded on sandy shores in a bay off the west coast of the island of Tasmania since their discovery.

Can they still be saved?

However, the number is likely to worsen as the chances of survival decline over the hours. “We still have some animals, they are still alive, and we hope they are in a position to be moved,” said Nick Deca, manager of the Tasmanian Nature Parks.

He explained that the rescue squads would continue their rescue operations until night and Friday, a “physically demanding” task. “It looks like we will continue our efforts to save them tomorrow … We are focused on the most potential and those with whom we have a chance to succeed,” he said.

About 60 people, including environmental activists and workers from nearby aquaculture farms, spent hours in the icy waters of the port of Maguire, amid the cries of dying Cetaceans. “

Summarize the suffering

The “pilot dolphins”, which are six meters long and weigh a ton, are known to be particularly outgoing.

Some of them resisted the means used to save them and tried to return to their families after their release, which led them to flee for a second time. The plight of some pilot whales is such that authorities say they are forced to slaughter at least four “pilot dolphins” to alleviate their suffering.

READ  Briggs de Amிக்ric: "I'm so happy," recalled Franois Brohier, the last surviving winner.

Rescue workers focused their efforts on 20 to 25 Cetaceans on Thursday, partially submerged and using boats attached to cables to take them to sea. But now, they are forced to think of a better way to exhume the bodies of nearly 400 extinct mammals.

Why give corpses

“We are starting to develop a plan and we make it a priority to dispose of them at sea. We continue to seek expert advice on where to put them,” Deka said.
Once abandoned, carcasses “swell and float”, which can pose a danger to navigation, polluting the bay and attracting sharks and other predators. “The decay of many animals will affect oxygen levels in some parts of the bay and disrupt marine life there,” Deka said.

Even scientists who have studied this phenomenon for decades do not know the reasons why Cetaceans sometimes fail in this way.
Some researchers believe these globes may have strayed from their path and been inspired by foods near the shore or may have followed one or two of the missing.

Mr. According to Carlione, this is a “natural phenomenon” that has plagued South Australia and New Zealand and other parts of the world throughout history. “We are intervening in a situation like this, but there is not much we can do to prevent it from happening again,” he said.

