Home World A football boss and his wife were tied up in their own home and beaten and robbed. Thieves “wanted to know where the treasure was”

A football boss and his wife were tied up in their own home and beaten and robbed. Thieves “wanted to know where the treasure was”

Apr 05, 2021 0 Comments
A football boss and his wife were tied up in their own home and beaten and robbed. Thieves "wanted to know where the treasure was"

Controversial French businessman Bernard Toby, owner of the Olympic Marseille football team, was reportedly beaten and robbed last night. BBC.

The incident took place at his home near Paris. Toby and his wife were attacked by four men. They were tied up with electric cables and physically assaulted.

While Bernard Toby, 78, and his wife, Dominic, 70, were asleep, the four were able to get past security guards and enter their home just after midnight.

Infiltrators pulled Dominic Toby’s hair “because they wanted to know where the treasure was,” Comps-la-Ville Mayor Guy Jeffrey told AFP.

“But, of course, there was no treasure and the fact that they did not find it made them even more violent,” he added.

Toby was hit in the head with a stick.

Thieves are said to have stolen two watches, including a Rolex, earrings, bracelets and a ring.

When she was able to free herself, Dominic Toby ran to a house next door and called the police. He was beaten several times and taken to hospital with facial injuries.

“She is OK,” said Rodolf Toby, Toby’s nephew.

Bernard Toby refused to go to the hospital.

“He was shocked and very tired,” Rodolf Toby said.

Bernard Topby is a controversial businessman. He is a former owner of the Adidas brand and the owner of the Olympic Marseille football team. He was a minister for a short time in the 1990s.

But he was jailed for 5 months following investigations into corruption and tax fraud.

Author: Monica Ponia

READ  US exclusive forces veteran arrested for passing strategies to Russia

You May Also Like

Trump has called for a boycott of Coca-Cola and several other companies. "It's time for Republicans and Conservatives to retaliate."

Trump has called for a boycott of Coca-Cola and several other companies. “It’s time for Republicans and Conservatives to retaliate.”

Attempted conspiracy in Jordan? Former Crown Prince questioned, fourteen arrested | Abroad

Attempted conspiracy in Jordan? Former Crown Prince questioned, fourteen arrested | Abroad

24 heures

Ukraine – Ceasefire violations: Berlin and Paris call for “control”

Cameroon Cardinal Christian Tumi has died

Cameroon Cardinal Christian Tumi has died

California: Serial killer Roger Gibe was killed by a prisoner

California: Serial killer Roger Gibe was killed by a prisoner

The woman recorded and shared a video of how her three-year-old daughter was abused

The woman recorded and shared a video of how her three-year-old daughter was abused

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *