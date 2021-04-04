Home Top News Florida poisons threaten to flow into Tampa Bay

Florida poisons threaten to flow into Tampa Bay

Apr 04, 2021 0 Comments
En Floride, des eaux usées toxiques menacent de s'écouler dans la baie de Tampa

Mr Desantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency to allocate new funds to tackle this potential crisis at Bini Point, where the plastic coating of the reservoir began to leak more than a million cubic meters of toxic sewage and radioactive leaks.

Authorities are trying to prevent the leak, as well as discharge water from the reservoir to reduce pressure, but have warned that contaminated water could spill into the surrounding area.

Manatee County officials on Saturday ordered the complete evacuation of the area around the reservoir “following the deterioration of phosphoximum stocks, a by-product of fertilizer production.”

More than 300 homes have been affected by the eviction order.

Ron Desantis announced on Twitter that he would travel to Manatee County on Sunday to meet with local officials and take stock of the situation at Bine Point.

“All residents should heed the eviction orders,” he wrote.

Florida Agriculture Officer Nicole Fried wrote a letter to the governor saying that the current crisis is the latest to affect the site.

“For more than 50 years, this Central Florida mining activity has caused numerous environmental and public health disasters and incidents,” he wrote, adding that the reservoir coating has already failed several times in the past.

READ  Lewis Hamilton appears to be to lengthen planet title lead with victory

You May Also Like

Australia: 380 "pilot dolphins" stranded in a gulf

Australia: 380 “pilot dolphins” stranded in a gulf

Un navire US de la Seconde Guerre mondiale retrouvé à 6.500 m de fond, au large des Philippines

The U.S. WWII ship was found outside the Philippines at a depth of 6,500 m

A step towards revolution in Latin America?

A step towards revolution in Latin America?

Woman in the United States

Woman in the United States

Alma Latina, Australia Tours and Jetset Voyages: 3 New Brochures for 2021

Alma Latina, Australia Tours and Jetset Voyages: 3 New Brochures for 2021

The Tasmanian demons were reintroduced into the wild on the mainland of Australia

The Tasmanian demons were reintroduced into the wild on the mainland of Australia

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *