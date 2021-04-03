MLP: Summary of the Games on Friday, April 2 in the National League

Friday, April 2, 2021. 11:05 pm

Trevor Boer brought a scoreless draw into the seventh inning of his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the Colorado Rockies 11-6 on Friday night.

Boyer (1-0) has been impressive in six innings, showing why he is the last winner of the National-Sai-Young Trophy. He hit the Rockies of Balance with his slippery ball and speed.

Then it all fell to the seventh round.

Trevor Story scored a single to break the game without a run or hit and Charlie Blackman called for a long two-run ball. Ryan McMahon added Homer two runs at the expense of Bauer.

David Bryce stepped in, but gave back-to-back Homers Tom Nunes and Sam Hilliard. Suddenly, the Dodgers melted a 10-0 lead to 10-6.

For the second time in Rockies history they hit four long balls in a single innings. The first took place on June 6, 1999.

Bauer led the way in the sixth and third innings, allowing four runs and hitting 10 opponents.

The 30-year-old right-hander signed a three-year, $ 102 million contract with the Dodgers in February, when he was a free agent. He was 5-4 with the Cincinnati Reds averaging 1.73 last season.

There was little in everything during this conflict. The Dodgers had more than one basic win, but the Homerons did not. A gray cat made a surprising appearance in the eighth inning, sharing the center field with Cody Bellinger for a while.

Rockies starter Antonio Sensatella (0-1) automatically allowed only three and a third innings and seven points. Sensatella opened the game by winning six of his last eight home starts.

The Dodgers, defending the World Series champions, have lifted their record against the Rockies 23-8 in the last three seasons. They lost 8-5 when the season started on Thursday.

Another end of nationalism:

Diamondbox2, Patress4

ARI: Kettle Marte hit a two-run homer in the 7th inning

SD: Blake Snell hit 8 batters in 4 1/2 innings