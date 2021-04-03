Home Top News Laser beam aimed at the pilot of a London-Tel Aviv flight; Mandatory U-turn

Apr 03, 2021 0 Comments
A Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Tel Aviv had to return after colliding with a laser beam in the cockpit and temporarily blinding the pilot.

About 20 minutes before the incident the plane was in the air and approaching Paris, which returned to Heathrow Airport. After the plane landed safely, passengers were accommodated in free on-site hotels before boarding the next flight.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesman said the plane had returned to Heathrow after takeoff due to a laser beam incident.

“The safety and security of our staff and customers is paramount and this is a precautionary measure taken by the airline staff.”

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and apologize for any inconveniences. All customers have been provided with overnight accommodation and we will do our utmost to ensure that they are able to continue their journey as soon as possible. We are in close contact with the Commission. “

Flight VS453 departed at 9:30 pm and returned to Heathrow at 10:45 pm.

The man who lit the laser beam in the cockpit was arrested daily, the report said Mariv. The police did not immediately confirm this information.

