If this phenomenon continues, will Earth freeze and become Mars? | Earth | Tuesday | Location | Technology | Science News | Malayalam Technology News

We know that the earth’s interior is boiling hot. Researchers at the University of Oslo have found that heat loss from Earth to the outside world is not the same everywhere. Finding that the Pacific Hemisphere is cooling faster than Earth’s African hemisphere.

The interior of the earth is filled with boiling metals. This is what happens when a volcano erupts during a volcanic eruption. This boiling magma also rotates with the earth. The center of the earth is what keeps our atmosphere close to the earth and causes gravity.

Over time, this temperature inside the Earth decreases. In billions of years, Earth will freeze and become Mars. Researchers have now discovered that the rate at which heat is lost on the outside is not the same everywhere on Earth. This study developed a computer model of heat from the Earth for 400 million years.

Due to the movement of the Earth’s layers, volcanoes and Earth’s heat are constantly coming out of the ocean floor. This is what led to the formation of continents and islands over time. The distance from the center of the earth to the outside is less than that of the oceans. This leads to heat loss to the outside via the ocean floor. The African Hemisphere has the largest landmass in Africa, Europe and Asia. Researchers have found that this reduces the rate at which heat escapes from the Earth’s surface.

English Summary: Why one side of the earth cools faster than the other