3D Pole School students compete for the VES Awards, considered the “Animated Oscars”

Student Short Film Immigrants The American Animation Film Festival will compete at the VES (Visual Effects Society) Awards, which is considered the pinnacle of the genre. Already presented at more than twenty festivals around the world, it could win a new award on April 6th.

Students of the 3D Digital & Creative School pole in Rupee opened the North-Los Angeles link. Each year, students in the 5th year of this course at Lille Catholic University make several short films, which mark the end of their training.

This year, one of them, the title Immigrants, Directed by Hugo Kaby, Antoine Dubrez, Opin Kubiak, Lucas Lermit and Jose Device, caught the attention of members of the VES Awards, a prestigious competition for the best special effects in cinema. Head of rings, Harry Potter, AvatarAmong others, the award has been presented in this competition for the past twenty years.

Immigrants This category will compete with three projects, including two French and one American “Exceptional Visual Implications in a Student Program”. This is the first time a film from a 3D pole has been nominated for this competition. “This is our biggest success since the school was created in 2003.”, Says Carlos de Carvalho, producer of the school’s films. The results will be announced during the video conference on April 6.

Immigrants | Trailer | 2020 From 3D center Ann Vimeo.

The eight-minute short film skillfully tells the story of a teddy bear and his father, who are forced to leave their territory, another fertile, fertile, in which they will be unwelcome. In the territory of the North Pass-de-Calais, which is historically associated with migration, the short film essentially resembles stories that have been seen, known or heard. “The picture is uncertain because it does not provide a solution to the problem, on the other hand, it raises awareness about the issue.”, Explains Hugo KP, one of the five students who led the project. During the Aquarius crisis, in 2018, they decided to dedicate their film to this cause.

To allow a young audience to show interest in this important subject, the drawing was made for them, especially thanks to the felt of the polar bears on a cloth reminiscent of soft toys. This animal was chosen because it was one of the first victims of global warming.

Immigrants He has already won twenty-one awards at numerous festivals around the world (China, Sweden, Italy, Spain, France) and has been nominated more than 80 times, so he is not satisfied with being seduced in the United States. “These prizes have already helped students to share 20,000 euros among themselves, which is an extraordinary amount.”, Mentions the school’s filmmaker.