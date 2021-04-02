In Congress, Republican leader Biden wants the plan to ‘fight every step of the way’

The Democratic president wants to invest about $ 2,000 billion in infrastructure in eight years, fight climate change and create “millions of jobs.” He wants to fund his project by raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.

The White House says it wants to mobilize the support of Democrats and Republicans in Congress for these popular actions, along with voters of all lines.

Mitch McConnell, an influential Republican leader in the Senate, has a chance to denounce the “Trojan horse” for covering up the tax increase.

“The plan they are implementing is that although we want to take care of the infrastructure, I don’t think we are going to get support from our side because (…) the last thing our economy needs at the moment is a huge increase in taxes on all manufacturing sectors of our economy,” the senator said Thursday.

“I believe it’s America’s wrong recipe because I will fight it at every step,” he told a news conference in his home state of Kentucky.

The Biden program “pays more for electric cars than for roads and bridges,” Mitch McConnell said.

Democrats control Congress, but their majority is weak, especially with 50 seats in the Senate against 50 Republican senators. In the event of a tie, Vice President Kamala Harris will be able to determine the vote by saying her voice.

Democrats generally need at least 60 votes to submit their ballots to the final ballot.

But in some budget-related projects, they can be voted on by a simple majority. This is what they did in March to approve a plan to support the nearly $ 2,000 billion economy. What can they do again for big infrastructure projects.

In this event, all Democrats must vote unanimously. However, some moderates may express reservations.

In the House of Representatives, the Democratic majority is a little more comfortable, and although it cannot afford to go over a few shortcomings, its leader, Nancy Pelosi, hopes to be able to accept the Biden plan in early July.