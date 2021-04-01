Wonderful Easter Bad: Sweet and salty it serves you a plate

Offering its traditional Easter chocolates, the brand Sweet and salty This year the people of London are served a French delicacy of Berry’s regular. Taste in a hurry!

“Every year at Easter, after the egg hunt in my grandparents’ garden, we share a special feature of the berry, the” Easter Beta. ” I introduced this specialty to the chef company a few months ago and it didn’t have much success. But this year, he decided to completely revisit the recipe by adding his personal contact. ” The result seems to live up to expectations, as fresh as a dish tastes.

More than a simple beta, the wedding of English and French cuisine

For his recipe, Jordan traditionally replaces a mixture of pork belly and veal stuffing with sausage meat, beef and lamb. Then he adds a whole egg, an onion compote, lots of fresh herbs and some spices. A French crepe covers all products, allowing the ingredients to retain all their flavors and soak the puff pastry as little as possible.

If this dish boasts good meat lovers, Jordan can embrace his recipe and make it vegetarian. For a modest amount of £ 15 for four, the tailor-made Easter Pad is lovingly made for you. What a quiet weekend getaway with family or friends.

