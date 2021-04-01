Home Economy Netflix launches an enchanting operation in France

Netflix launches an enchanting operation in France

Apr 01, 2021 0 Comments
Netflix launches an enchanting operation in France

An Italian proverb is: The wolf loses its fur, but not its mate. “ Translation: முதுமை, “The wolf loses hair, but not mate”. The Netflix operating system, which was considered a predator ready to fall on cinema when it was launched in France in September 2014, no longer evokes the same fear.

A conversation opened today that led to discussions about the investment obligations of sites in hexagonal production and the timeline of the media.

There are Netflix opponents, but many of them now deserve their fears and criticism. The truth is that the platform has shown good will and has set a policy that is compatible with the French context. On Tuesday, March 30, Netflix announced twenty new products “made in France” for 2021, according to its officials, “Creative and Cultural Anchor in France” On stage.

Also read: Netflix, this American troublemaker who hates French cinema

The company, formed by Reed Hastings in 1997, caused a public outcry in January by announcing that it would become a partner in the restructuring. Napoleon (1927), written by Abel Keynes for more than seven hours, was updated to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the death of the French emperor.

Editorial relocation

Frederick Bonnat, owner of Cinematech Franாயois, is full of compliments. “This is a very smart and very effective move on their part. Many companies are not interested in preserving the heritage. The world of cinema now understands that Netflix is ​​participating in its ecosystem; for its part, Netflix understands that it is better to be a partner than to be a raptor. “

Also read the analysis: Netflix, a good giant or King Kong of cinema?

Another example of this editorial relocation: the contract signed in April 2020 with producer, broadcaster and theater operator MK2 to distribute part of its list – that is, fifty films in 800. It worked when Franசois Truffaut’s twelve films hit the American stage. This includes, in several months, films and works by Jean-Luc Goddard, Claude Chaprol, David Lynch, Alain Resnois, Emir Kasturka, Michael Enoch or Xavier Dolan In modern times (1936), Chaplin, and The Young Ladies of Roseford (1967), by Jack Demi.

READ  "Alexa, begin the Christmas speech of Queen Elizabeth II"

You have 78.71% of this article. The rest is for subscribers only.

You May Also Like

Facebook introduces VAT in Kenya

Facebook introduces VAT in Kenya

Russian hackers have once again been accused of carrying out cyber-attacks on the United States

Russian hackers have once again been accused of carrying out cyber-attacks on the United States

United States: One company offers donuts a day to everyone who is vaccinated!

United States: One company offers donuts a day to everyone who is vaccinated!

PayPal now accepts cryptocurrency payments

PayPal now accepts cryptocurrency payments

On Twitter, Amazon is fighting against the unification of its employees

On Twitter, Amazon is fighting against the unification of its employees

GE: Nuclear branch workers protest against job cuts

GE: Nuclear branch workers protest against job cuts

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *