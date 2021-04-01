Home Sports MLP: Francisco Lindor signs 10 years and $ 341 million with New York Mets

Apr 01, 2021 0 Comments
On Wednesday night, Francisco Lindor agreed to the terms of a 10-year, $ 341 million contract with the New York Mets.

In terms of money, the deal was the toughest in Major Baseball history to be awarded a shortcut, surpassing the $ 340 million in 14 years that San Diego Patres awarded to Fernando Todd Jr. in February.

Third pacer David Wright (8138 million), and pitchers Jacob de Grome (7137.5 million) and Johan Santana (137 million 5 million) will be the biggest players in Mets history. Pitchers Jacob de Chrome (7137.5 million) and Johan Santana (7137.5 million).

Overtime starts in 2022, which means the shortcut is in contract for the next 11 seasons.

The Cleveland Indians traded Star player and Carlos Carrasco in January for two minor league chances for Andres Kimines and Amet Rosario, right-handed Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Green.

This is the biggest catch for new Mets owner Steve Cohen in his first office.

Lindor will qualify for full autonomy after the 2021 season, and said earlier this spring that he would not be negotiating a long-term deal with the Mets after the opening player.

Just 24 hours before the start of the Mets season against the Washington Nationals, the two sides reached an agreement.

The 27-year-old Lindor won two Golden Gloves and was selected four times at the All-Star in six seasons with the Indians. He stole 29 homers, 86 Reserve Bank and 21 goals for 162 seasons.

Before the new deal goes into effect in 2022, Lindor will keep his salary .3 22.3 million for the 2021 season.

