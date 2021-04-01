In Congress, Republican leader Biden wants to “fight” the plan

On Thursday, April 1, Senate Mitch McConnell, President of the Republican Minorities, “Fight every stepThe colossal infrastructure investment plan put forward by J Joe Biden has a very narrow majority in Congress to carry out his plans.

The Democratic president wants to invest about $ 2 trillion in infrastructure in eight years and fight climate change.Millions of jobs“. He wants to fund his project by raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.

The White House says it wants to mobilize the support of Democrats and Republicans in Congress for these popular actions, he tells voters on all sides. It is not possible to trust Mitch McConnell, an influential Republican leader in the Senate. “Trojan horseIncrease tax increase. “Although we want to take care of the infrastructure, I think the plan they are implementing is not going to get support from our side because (…) the last thing our economy needs at the moment is a huge increase in taxes on all manufacturing sectors of our economyThe senator said Thursday. “I will fight it every step of the way because I think this is the wrong recipe for AmericaHe added at a news conference in his Kentucky state.

$ 2000 billion

Biden offers the project “More money for electric cars than roads and bridges“, Especially Mitch McConnell lamented. Democrats control Congress, but their majority is weak, especially with 50 seats in the Senate against 50 Republican senators. In the event of a tie, Vice President Kamala Harris will be able to determine the vote by saying her voice. Democrats generally need at least 60 votes to submit their ballots to the final ballot.

But in some budget-related projects, they can be voted on by a simple majority. This is what they did in March to approve a plan to support the nearly $ 2 trillion economy. What can they do again for big infrastructure projects. In this event, all Democrats must vote unanimously. However, some moderates may express reservations. In the House of Representatives, the Democratic majority is a little more comfortable, and although it cannot afford to go over a few shortcomings, its leader, Nancy Pelosi, hopes to be able to accept the Biden plan in early July.