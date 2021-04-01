Home Science About 8 percent of Flemish households do not have a broadband connection Domestic

Apr 01, 2021
According to Statistics Flanders, about 8 percent of households in the Flemish region do not have a broadband connection at home. It was completely different to our northern neighbors. In the Netherlands, less than 97 percent have a broadband connection.




In 2005, only 46 percent of Flemish households had a broadband connection, and that number has risen to 92 percent in 15 years.

The share of households with broadband connectivity is higher in families with children. By 2020, 98 percent of households with children had broadband, compared to 90 percent of families without children. The difference between children with and without families with mobile is somewhat greater than standard broadband.

Almost all households with an income of almost யூ 3,000 had broadband, while the two lowest income types accounted for 78 per cent (between 1, 1,200 and 9 1,900) and 83 per cent (less than 200 1,200 in income).

The share of households with broadband in the Flemish region (92 percent) by 2020 was slightly higher than in the Walloon region (89 pc). In the Brussels-Capital region, 90 percent of households had broadband at home.

Broadband penetration in the Flemish region in 2020 was slightly higher than the European average (89 percent). Netherlands scores higher in Europe. There, almost every household (97 percent) has a broadband connection.

