Washington uprising: Police attack Trump in court

A police officer was killed and dozens were injured during this episode, which marks America in depth. The two men at the beginning of the complaint, James Flashingham and Sidney Hempy, claim to have suffered “physical and psychological injuries” during the conflict, which, according to them, were instigated by Donald Trump, who lived his last days as president and flatly refused to acknowledge the defeat of Joe Biden.

“Insurgents have been motivated by Mr Trump’s behavior over the past few months, which has led his supporters to believe false claims that he will be expelled from the White House due to massive electoral fraud,” they point out in a complaint to federal court in Washington.

“The rebel mob, which was heated, encouraged, inspired, guided, aided and abetted by Mr. Trump, forced their way through the plaintiffs and their colleagues, attacking and pursuing them,” they continue.

Mr Blasingham, an African-American police officer who has served in the Capitol Police for 17 years, said the incident resulted in head and back injuries and psychological trauma. He also claims to have been the target of racist attacks by supporters of the former president.

Mr Hempi, who had been in office for eleven years, was shot in the arms and knees after being crushed against Capitol’s doors and sprayed with chemicals on his face and body during the attack.

“Agent Hempy was generally a quiet man, but he struggled to cope with the psychological decline from the relentless attacks,” the complaint said. Lists all the occasions when Trump appeared to promote the insurgency.

Both agents are seeking at least $ 75,000 each in damages and an undisclosed fine.