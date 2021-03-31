Home Top News Washington uprising: Police attack Trump in court

Washington uprising: Police attack Trump in court

Mar 31, 2021 0 Comments
Insurrection à Washington: des policiers attaquent Trump en justice

A police officer was killed and dozens were injured during this episode, which marks America in depth. The two men at the beginning of the complaint, James Flashingham and Sidney Hempy, claim to have suffered “physical and psychological injuries” during the conflict, which, according to them, were instigated by Donald Trump, who lived his last days as president and flatly refused to acknowledge the defeat of Joe Biden.

“Insurgents have been motivated by Mr Trump’s behavior over the past few months, which has led his supporters to believe false claims that he will be expelled from the White House due to massive electoral fraud,” they point out in a complaint to federal court in Washington.

“The rebel mob, which was heated, encouraged, inspired, guided, aided and abetted by Mr. Trump, forced their way through the plaintiffs and their colleagues, attacking and pursuing them,” they continue.

Mr Blasingham, an African-American police officer who has served in the Capitol Police for 17 years, said the incident resulted in head and back injuries and psychological trauma. He also claims to have been the target of racist attacks by supporters of the former president.

Mr Hempi, who had been in office for eleven years, was shot in the arms and knees after being crushed against Capitol’s doors and sprayed with chemicals on his face and body during the attack.

“Agent Hempy was generally a quiet man, but he struggled to cope with the psychological decline from the relentless attacks,” the complaint said. Lists all the occasions when Trump appeared to promote the insurgency.

READ  Modi Hug, Gujarati Khichdi at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Virtual meet with Prime Minister Modi

Both agents are seeking at least $ 75,000 each in damages and an undisclosed fine.

You May Also Like

Gardens of Pleasure, music entertainment in 19th century London

Gardens of Pleasure, music entertainment in 19th century London

Salvagni's arrival at the new Attlee Axis in London

Salvagni’s arrival at the new Attlee Axis in London

Australia: Discovers a new spider named Nemo after the cartoon

Australia: Discovers a new spider named Nemo after the cartoon

L

London tax exemption for donations to build the Brexit Museum

Amasi music has been around for two decades in the United States

Amasi music has been around for two decades in the United States

Hairspray

The hairspray was redesigned in London in June

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *