Star India launches new campaign highlighting HD experience – Marseille News

The campaign is animated by an ad, which parallels the habit of displaying people’s innate habits at home.

Star India launches ‘SIRF DIKHAANE KE LIYE NAHI’ DEKHNE EXHERE ‘DEKHNE MEHE’ Has introduced. View their star channels by default (SD). The campaign aims to dispel the myth that HD TV offers HD vision. In addition, the campaign also highlights the features of Star HD channels, which help to transform the viewing experience into something superior and faster, with the ‘Talkie Aapka HD TV Surf’ dikane ‘Ke liye hee nahi, Techne May Be Real HD Experience!’

Gurjiv Singh Kapoor, President, TV Distribution, India and International, Star and Disney India, said that Star India has always focused on providing its audience with an incomparable entertainment experience and value. “With a comprehensive portfolio of 26 Star HD channels across genres and languages, there is ample potential to further enhance our relationship with our content; with a strong live cricket schedule and Vivo IPL 2021 in a corner this year, we want consumers to enjoy the fun and theatrical impression that our HD channels can provide. This is the perfect time to enhance the consumer viewing experience with an HD channel subscription. Therefore, this campaign aims to reduce the awareness gap and help consumers realize the relevance of reloading their Star HD channels. “

This campaign is animated by a business that parallels the natural habit of keeping people at home for show value rather than using them for the purpose they want. Having a sophisticated flat screen HDTV is something that enhances an individual’s social status, and this campaign encourages consumers to increase the value of their “Apne HD TV Ka Naam Roshan Kijiye” HDTV by subscribing to channels. Star HD. . The campaign will also feature some of Star India Network’s most beloved characters who recognize the Real HD experience.

Also Read: TCS Releases New ‘Building Confidence’ Brand Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

BSE Finance. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The brand wagon is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay tuned for the latest brand news and updates.