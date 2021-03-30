The hairspray was redesigned in London in June

Producers of the RenaissanceHairspray The musical finally announced on June 22, 2021 that it was ready to raise the curtain at the infamous London College.

The show is scheduled to run from June 22 to September 29, 2021. During the first week of operation, community remote activities are still in use and can only fill the theater to half of its usual capacity.

Visitors who have already purchased tickets will have priority to choose a new performance date. Some dates will be reserved exclusively for existing ticket holders.

Michael Paul will review the role of Edna Turnplot, winner of the 2008 Oliver Award. Lizzie Bee as Tracy, Marisha Wallace (Dream heroines, Employee) Will be the Motormouth Maybel.

In 1962 in Baltimore, Tracy Turnplot was a strong and enthusiastic young woman. Her dreams are as massive as her hair. Can he coordinate a national dance show? Can she win the heart of the beautiful Link Larkin? But after all, can all people be united regardless of their size, weight, color and hairstyle?