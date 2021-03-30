Home Science Arya Udri: “We hope to find traces of life on Mars” – rts.ch.

Arya Udri: “We hope to find traces of life on Mars” – rts.ch.

Mar 30, 2021 0 Comments
Arya Udri: "We hope to find traces of life on Mars" - rts.ch.

With the rover of perseverance landing on Mars in February, the Red Planet may soon reveal its secrets. “We hope to find traces of life,” said astronomer Arya Udri, a member of the scientific team on the Mars 2020 mission.

The Franco-Swiss Mars meteorite of Valais origin operates. “I focus on the magmatic ores we can find in the diligently landed Jessero abyss. The goal is to understand the evolution of the interior of Mars,” he explains Tuesday in La Madinah.

The geologist has been fascinated by the red planet for many years. “It’s very similar to Earth. It has huge volcanoes, the length, weather and poles of the United States. It could have been a habitat three or four billion years ago. ‘Years. Of course there is no life today, but we really have no evidence,” says Arya Udri.

Rocks brought back in 2031

So the whole point of the 2020 journey to Mars is to discover the signs of life. “We are looking for life signatures, chemical traces”, refers to the expert on magical rocks.

If fragments of Mars are already on Earth – meteorites ejected many years ago – the diligent rover will identify the exact appearance of these rocks.

“We also have a wide variety of rock types that will help us understand the geographical evolution of the planet. The stones will be brought back to Earth in 2031,” says Arya Udri, who is impatiently waiting for this moment.

Interview with David Berger

Web Text: Guilloma Martinez

READ  The source of the rapid radio explosion was found

You May Also Like

Perbedaan Gerhana Matahari Total dan Gerhana Matahari Cincin

The difference between total solar eclipse and annular solar eclipse, causes and when it occurs

The way you talk speaks volumes about you! Psychologists have found that the elegant attitude is Varga, and you can see here that he does not have self-confidence!

The way you talk speaks volumes about you! Psychologists have found that the elegant attitude is Varga, and you can see here that he does not have self-confidence!

Elm announces a number of technical positions for men and women at its headquarters

Elm announces a number of technical positions for men and women at its headquarters

JEE first female first place Kavya score 100 percent

JEE first female first place Kavya score 100 percent

Scientists issued a red alert! Otter is going extinct! Complex Warning: Only 250 left

Scientists issued a red alert! Otter is going extinct! Complex Warning: Only 250 left

This is the most detailed picture of the black hole to date.

This is the most detailed picture of the black hole to date.

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *