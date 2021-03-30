Home Top News Apple Bay is available on the African continent for the first time

Apple Bay is available on the African continent for the first time

Mar 30, 2021 0 Comments
Apple Bay is available on the African continent for the first time

South Africa was the first country on the African continent to have an apple bay. Apple’s mobile payment service has been rolled out to several banks across the country since this morning: Macroemers Stimulates Discovery, Netbank and Aspa, but there may be others.

Cap of good faith in South South Africa. Apple Pay without compatible payment method A Priory, But with breathtaking scenery (photo) Theo Crosolara (CC BY 2.0)).

This release has not yet been formalized by Apple, which does not yet list any African country This support page. All other continents are covered, but Africa is a region where the availability of services is still low. It is unclear whether Apple Bay will launch in other African countries in the coming months, but the inclusion of South Africa is the first step.

Apple Bay support is even lower in South America. Apple’s site only mentions Brazil, but Mexico was added to the list last month. In North America and Europe, Apple Bay is now almost everywhere and in many countries like France, this service is supported by almost all banks.

READ  2020 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, FedEx Cup, Tiger Woods score today in Round 4

You May Also Like

Hairspray

The hairspray was redesigned in London in June

Occasionally C.S.

Occasionally C.S.

LoL: Wild Rift; lors de la sortie de la version bêta en Amérique latine et en Amérique du Nord

LoL: wild split; When beta is released in Latin America and North America

Le 31 décembre dernier, Madrid et Londres étaient parvenus in extremis à un accord-cadre sur ce territoire.

London hopes to reach post-Brexit Gibraltar agreement

A person who came to fish is violently attacked by a shark

A person who came to fish is violently attacked by a shark

souris ravageuses australie

Video: Invasion of Insect Rats in Eastern Australia

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *