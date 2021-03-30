Home Sports 49 players are said to have targeted Mac Jones

Mar 30, 2021 0 Comments
With the third overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers will have a good idea of ​​the player they want.

On Monday, the sports site The Athletic agreed that the California team will set their sights on the Mac Jones quarterfinals.

Last week, the Knights acquired the Miami Dolphins ’2021 third-round speaking round. To get it, they sacrificed in 2021 (12th), first two round exams (2022 and 2023) and third round selection (2022).

If it does work occasionally and 49ers pick Jones, it will be a little more surprising. According to most Oval Ball experts, the 22-year-old is the fifth most available player in the next NFL auction, behind Trevor Lawrence, Zack Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

Last year Jones won the American National College Championship by the Alabama Crimson Wave. In 13 games, he finished 77.4% of his pass for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. One of the finalists for the Heisman Trophy was won by one of the Florida natives, his teammate Divonta Smith.

Lawrence will only be in Cleveland

On another note, Lawrence will not appear in person in Cleveland on April 29 for the draft.

That’s what ESPN learned on Sunday.

Whoever is selected as the first choice of the auctioneer wants this moment to live in his home with his family and friends.

With the Clemson Tigers last year, Lawrence threw 69.2% for 3,153 yards and 24 majors. He finished second in the poll for the Heisman Trophy in 2020.

READ  Antonio Brown requires NFL wrap up investigation so he can perform once more

