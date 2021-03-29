Video: Invasion of Insect Rats in Eastern Australia

Concern is growing for farmers in New South Wales, where thousands of insect mice are infecting crops and homes in eastern Australia.

They are heavily occupying the crops, houses and barns of the farmers. Rats, capable of giving birth to up to 500 mice per season for each breeding pair, have been a complete nightmare for residents and farmers in the east of the country for days.

The summer rains in the east of the country are the first of its kind after many years of drought, and are believed to have been caused by the invasion of these rodents. According to some observers, this is the worst invasion ever New South Wales For decades.