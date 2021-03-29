Home Top News London hopes to reach post-Brexit Gibraltar agreement

London hopes to reach post-Brexit Gibraltar agreement

Mar 29, 2021 0 Comments
Le 31 décembre dernier, Madrid et Londres étaient parvenus in extremis à un accord-cadre sur ce territoire.

The United Kingdom said Monday “Reasonable Hope” At the conclusion of the post-Brexit agreement with the European Union on the future of Gibraltar, a British location in southern Spain.

Also read:Brexit: Spain and the United Kingdom reach a last-minute agreement on Gibraltar

On December 31, just hours before Great Britain’s effective exit from the EU, Madrid and London reached a last-minute structural agreement on the territory. But the details were to be corrected by the Spaniards and the British by the end of June. “Everyone knows these talks are going to be tough, but I think we’re handled a lot of hurdles and we’ve overcome them in the negotiations we had over Christmas.”, The head of diplomacy, Dominic Robb, told Fabian Picardo, the head of government of the place, during a joint press conference in Gibraltar. “Obviously, this requires goodwill on all sides, but I am really reasonably confident (…) that I think this structure can be turned into a legally binding agreement.”, Dominic Rob said, insisting he would take it there “hard work”.

15,000 border crossings every day

Despite the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, the free movement within 22 of the 27 EU member states and 22 of the four European countries – the structural agreement between Madrid and London – offers to apply to the Gibraltar of Schengen rules. About 15,000 people, mostly Spaniards, cross the border every day for work on this British border.

