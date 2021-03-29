Home Science JEE first female first place Kavya score 100 percent

Mar 29, 2021
The results of the JEE primary examination held last March were released last Wednesday. Kavia Chopra, a student of Delhi Public School Vasantganj CBSE in Delhi, has bagged 100 per cent marks in the exam and is ranked first among women in India. He got full marks in this examination and got the first place.

Kavia scored 99.978 percent in the exam last February. Unsatisfied with the score, Gavia wanted to write an exam in March. This time he decided not to take less than 99.98 percent marks.

Gavia studied for the February exam with a strong emphasis on physics and chemistry. So he could not get high marks. So he focused a little more on the chemistry subject for the March exam and this time got 100 percent marks. He has spent 7-8 hours a day studying for the JEE exams and has achieved this.

His mother Shika Chopra has said that if Kavia wins the JEE exam, she will opt for a computer science degree in engineering at IIT Mumbai. Shika Chopra is a math teacher. Her husband is a software engineer.

6.19 lakh students took part in the exam held in March. Of which 13 students got 100 percent. 9 students got 100 percent marks in the exam held in February.

