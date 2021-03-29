Home World Hariri, in response to the Lebanese President: The news has come … we ask God

Hariri, in response to the Lebanese President: The news has come … we ask God

Mar 29, 2021 0 Comments
الحريري ردا على الرئيس اللبناني: وصلت الرسالة.. ونسأل الله الرأفة باللبنانيين

02:07 pm

2021 March 29 Monday

Beirut – (AAC):

Lebanese Prime Minister Chad Hariri wrote a few words on his official social media account (Twitter) in which he said: “The news has arrived. There is no need to respond … We ask the Lebanese to ask God for mercy.”

In a lengthy interview with the Lebanese newspaper (Al-Jumhuria), Hariri’s brief tweet after President Michael Aun’s violent attack on the Prime Minister, in its figures released today, accuses Hariri of disrespecting the criteria for balancing, sectarian representation and the establishment of a new government. By naming Christian ministers, and inciting enmity with Zebran Basil, the leader of the Freedom Patriotic Movement (President Aun’s Political Committee).

Lebanese President Michael Owen and his successor MP. Attempts to form a new Lebanese government and end the nearly eight-month-old government vacuum were thwarted in the light of the inability to create space for mutual understanding between the leading independence patriotic movement. Zebran Bazil exchanged political conflicts and discussions with Prime Minister Chad Hariri, especially the two sides recently over media reports and allegations of blocking a government writer.

Hariri reaffirms that the government he presented to President Aun about 100 days ago is in line with France’s recovery effort by forming a small government of independent, non-partisan (experts) experts so that the reforms can be implemented as soon as possible and Arab and international confidence in Lebanon restored to the presidency of Lebanon. . And the continuation of the government vacuum due to his desire to form a political government, in which his political group is a suspended minister with a third.

READ  US politics direct updates: Donald Trump loses more court challenges, puts Election College Joe Biden on the verge of 270

On the other hand, the Lebanese president reaffirms his desire to form a new government as soon as possible, provided that it complies with the provisions of the constitution, the ministerial formation proposed by Hariri last December was unbalanced on the basis of sectarianism and was previously acknowledged, with the president accusing the republic of wanting a monopoly The process of naming Christians.

You May Also Like

upload_article_image

Yang Jiechi’s sentence “Eat instant noodles” shows how bad Sino-US relations are | Blog post

Green cargo ship not in trouble, Suez Canal expected to open | Give long | Cargo ship stuck | Let go of long trouble

Green cargo ship not in trouble, Suez Canal expected to open | Give long | Cargo ship stuck | Let go of long trouble

Algeria ... Thousands of chickens have died, and the chance of "getting infected with a serious viral disease"

Algeria … Thousands of chickens have died, and the chance of “getting infected with a serious viral disease”

The drunken Yeltsin and the nervous Biden mark the fall of their states! (Video)

The drunken Yeltsin and the nervous Biden mark the fall of their states! (Video)

Nearly 400 ships waiting to enter Suez, Egypt is considering a discount – World – News

Justice ordered the detention of retired Colonel Eduardo Farrow

Justice ordered the detention of retired Colonel Eduardo Farrow

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *